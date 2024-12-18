This Christmas, Gubbare is bringing an exciting surprise for kids with the #SantaSurprise Contest!

From 15th to 21st December, kids have a chance to make their Christmas wishes come true. All you have to do is scan the QR code that will appear on Gubbare TV, share your dream gift and send it along with your photo. Whether it’s a remote-controlled car, a fancy guitar, or any other exciting gift, Santa is ready to fulfill your wish!

And that’s not all – the most exciting part? Your wishes and photos will be featured on Gubbare TV, making this holiday season even more magical!

Winners will be announced on 25th December, Christmas Day, and the lucky ones will get their dream gifts!

So, don’t miss out – tune in to Gubbare, share your dream gift, and celebrate a fun-filled Christmas with Santa and Gubbare.

