Ms Marvel has finally come to an end as the final episode of the series premiered just recently on Disney+ Hotstar. Episode six of Ms Marvel saw Kamala Khan return to her home and revealing to her family that she has powers. Afterwards, she is notified to the fact that Kamran is in danger and that the Department of Damage Control are behind him. Teaming up with Bruno, Nakia, Aamir and Zoe, the episode sees Kamala take on the DODC in her high school with a plan reminiscent to that of Home Alone. Ms Marvel Episode 6 Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Series Fails to Stick the Landing With A Frustrating Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

The ending for the show was pretty lacklustre seeing how Ms Marvel found itself running into some of the MCU’s worst storytelling tropes. With an extremely strong start, the finale fell down like a house of cards proving once again that the six-episode format is a boon to these Disney+ Marvel shows. But nonetheless, it’s a Marvel show, and the ending does set up the future of Kamala Khan and features a cameo that will directly tie the show into The Marvels. So, let’s breakdown the finale of Ms Marvel and see exactly how it sets up Kamala Khan’s story going forward.

What Does the Ending Mean For Kamala Khan?

A Still From Ms Marvel Episode 6 (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

The ending for Ms Marvel sees Kamala embraced by her community as a superhero and her family being acceptive of her venture too. With everyone being happy that there is a superhero to represent them, Kamala’s journey as a superhero finally begins. She learns that her name, Kamal, actually means perfect in Hindi, but in Urdu it means marvel. After that conversation with her father, she finally lands on the name of Ms Marvel.

A week later then we see Kamala, Nakia and Bruno go on a joyride in Kamran’s car. Before that though, Bruno and Kamala have a talk which sees him explain to her that her genes have a certain mutation to them as well. This can hint at many things to be honest.

A Still From Ms Marvel Episode 6 (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

The most basic being of course, Kamala Khan is probably a mutant seeing to as the word mutation was just thrown, or its hinting towards her origins from the comics. In the comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman. Before the release of the show, there was some massive controversy going around seeing how Ms Marvel’s origins and connections to the Inhumans were completely removed.

With this, it looks like the MCU might be gearing up towards the introduction of the classic group of being from the comics. I mean, we already got that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Anson Mount returning as Black Bolt. And for as “mind blowing” that was, it looks like they might be incorporated into Earth-616. It might also mean that we could see Kamala’s classic embiggening powers in The Marvels as the bangles just act as a conduit for her.

What Does the Captain Marvel Cameo Mean?

A Still From Ms Marvel Episode 6 (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Brie Larson shows up during the post-credits of Ms Marvel. As Kamala sees something going on with her bangles, she is teleported somewhere else as Carol Danvers swaps places with her. With Captain Marvel in Kamala’s room and we having no idea of where she is, this retroactively ties Ms Marvel with The Marvels.

Carol Danvers also has a new suit now, which was pretty awesome to see. But how did they swap places? Well, in the comics the Nega bands allow our heroes to teleport through space and time. This actively establishes the connections with the Kree as well. We saw the bangles being taken off from a dead Kree hand during episode three of Ms Marvel, and this could mean that we will see more of the alien race in the upcoming film. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now, but if you want to see more of Kamala Khan, then you can check her out next when she fights alongside Captain Marvel in The Marvels releasing on July 28, 2023.

