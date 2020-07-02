Model, actress and now Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia is not new to being trolled. If it's not for her 'IDGAF' about your opinion attitude, then its for her weight gain. However, the actress today is all about body positivity, not just for herself, but also an inspiration to a lot of others who are bothered by their healthy bodies. And in the latest episode of Roadies, we'll see Neha reveal something she never did before. In a clip from the next episode that is doing the rounds, we saw Neha talk about how her weight gain before, during and after pregnancy, led her to fear losing her job. Neha Dhupia's Recent Roadies Controversy Finds a Mention in her Sweet Anniversary Post for Angad Bedi.

Neha has never shied away from taking a stand on issues that raise serious concern in society. Sharing the clip from the episode, the actress took to social media to express her feelings on body positivity and the need to love yourself over everyone else. She also revealed how her 23 kg weight gain led to her getting concerned about her job.

Check Out Neha's Post Below:

Neha penned in her post, "We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough. Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do!"

In the upcoming episode of Roadies Revolution, Neha is seen instilling some positivity in a contestant by opening up a chapter from her personal life. Neha is seen talking about how she had put on 23 kgs during her pregnancy phase and was afraid of not getting opportunities ahead. But at the end of the day, it is more than just a face! She also thanked MTV and her Roadies family for all the strength and support that they provided to her.

