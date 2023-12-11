Ready to watch some exciting new movies/ series this week on OTT? We know you all are ready. This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and more. From Netflix's The Crown to Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Speaking about the first big release of the week is the Netflix series The Crown which stars Elizabeth Debicki in the lead role. The Crown Season 6 Part 2: From 'Kate Middleton' Ramp Walk to 'Prince William and Prince Harry' Bonding, Check Out First Stills of Next Edition; Netflix Series To Return On December 14 (View Pics).

The Crown is coming to an end. Season 6 will conclude the Netflix original series with a total of 10 episodes released in two parts, covering the British royal family between 1997 and 2005. A number of major events are expected to play out on the small screen, including the death of Princess Diana, the weddings of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Edward to Sophie Rhys-Jones, the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, royal deaths and more.

Tiger 3 released on 2023 is an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. A sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, it is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Mohit Raina is fully prepared to undertake the mission of rescuing Aliya in The Freelancer: The Conclusion, the second installment of the suspenseful thriller. Following the triumph of the initial part of the web series on the OTT streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar, the creators have revealed the release date for the second segment. The Freelancer: The Conclusion will stream on the OTT platform from December 15. Tiger 3: Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatre Amid Screening of Salman Khan-Starrer, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out The Full List Here:

Netflix

Single's Inferno - S3: December, 12 | Korean

1670: December, 13 | Polish

If I Were Luísa Sonza: December, 13 | Portuguese

As the Crow Flies S2: December, 14 | Turkish

The Crown Season 6 P2: December, 14

Yu Yu Hakusho: December, 14 | Japanese

Carol & the End of the World: December, 15

Yoh! Christmas: December, 15

Vivant: December, 17 | Japanese

Amazon PRIME

Reacher S2: December, 15

Death's Game: December , 15 | Korean

Disney+ Hotstar

The Freelancer S1 P2: December, 15

OTT Movies

Netflix

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock - Headliners Only: December, 12

Chicken Run - Dawn of the Nugget: December, 15

Face to Face with ETA - Conversations with a Terrorist: December, 15 | Spanish

Familia: December, 15 | Spanish

Amazon PRIME

Silver & the Book of Dreams: December, 15| German

ZEE5

Koose Munisamy Veerappan: December, 14 | Tamil

AppleTV+

The Family Plan: December, 15

Movies

Netflix

Japan: December, 11 | Multi-Lingual

Amazon PRIME

1.Tiger 3: 12th December 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

Family: December, 15 | Malayalam

Jio Cinema

The Blackening: December, 16

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR: December, 13

Leila's Brothers: December, 15 | Persian

Wintertide: December, 15

The OTT platforms have diverse shows catering to different tastes and preferences. If you're looking for some can't-miss favourites to add to your watchlist, here are some must-watch shows that you can check. Happy binge-watching!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).