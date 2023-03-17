Pop Kaun? Review: The name Farhad Samji in the credits of any movie or web series fills you with a certain amount of concern. Although Entertainment was a decent debut, what followed next was quite disappointing and unfunny. And this comes from the dialogue writer of movies like Singham which we still use in conversations. Pop Kaun? is yet another addition to Samji's long list of comedies that disgusts you instead of entertaining you. Johny Lever Immediately Said Yes to Farhad Samji’s Comedy Drama ‘Pop Kaun’– Here’s Why.

Sahil (Kunal Kemmu) discovers that Brij Kishore Tiwari (Johnny Lever) is not his biological father. This derails his plans of getting married to Pihu (Nupur Sanon) as the latter's father KBC (Saurabh Sukla) disapproves of the match after knowing about Sahil's parentage. This leads to Sahil's hunt for his father in the entire series.

It's always a task to review series like these which in their entirety have no takeaways. But I will still try to forage some pluses here. One thing that sort of helps you from convalescing the episodes are shorter and not too lengthy. That's about it! At least I tried.

I never understood why filmmakers or writers feel the need to rehash WhatsApp forwards as jokes. Is there such a dearth of originality that one succumbs to these social media memes? I have a feeling even the meme makers will reject it. It's almost disrespectful toward a cast comprising Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, late Satish Kaushik and Kunal Kemmu to be embroiled in a series like this.

Watch the trailer of Pop Kaun?

Performances, obviously, get terribly affected by a tepid script, dialogues and a horrible execution. None of them leave any impression on you. Pop Kaun: Farhad Samji Talks About Nupur Sanon’s Role in the Film, Calls Her ‘The Perfect Balance’.

Yay!

- Limited and shorter episodes

Nay!

-Whatsapp forward turned jokes

-listless storyline

-sorry execution

Final Thoughts

Some series make you wonder why was it greenlit. Pop Kaun? is one such web series. Watch it at your own risk on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 1.0

