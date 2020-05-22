Prodigal Son Season 2: Fox Renews Tom Payne, Martin Whitly's Serial Killer Drama

Still From Prodigal Son (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fox network has renewed its serial killer drama series "Prodigal Son" for a second season. The show, created by created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, premiered in September last year, before being picked up for a full season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It features actor Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, the son of serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly aka 'The Surgeon' (Martin Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Good Girls Season 4: NBC Renews Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman Series For the Fourth Season.

Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly's methods of killing.

The first season of the show also featured Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts. 911 and It’s Spin-off Series Lone Star Renewed By Fox.

The series, a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter along with Fedak, Sklaver and Adam Kane.