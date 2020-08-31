A few days back, Indian Idol 10 contestant Renu Nagar was in the news for her critical health condition. The singer had reportedly fainted after hearing the news of her boyfriend Ravi's suicide. There were also reports of how Ravi and Renu had eloped in the month of July and returned in the month of August, five days before Ravi's suicide. Renu's brother, in a conversation with ETimes, not only revealed that Renu was on her way to recovery and had been discharged, but also that Ravi was not Renu's boyfriend but only a friend. Indian Idol Fame Renu Nagar Hospitalised After Boyfriend Ravi Nut’s Alleged Suicide; Singer's Condition Critical: Reports.

"Renu went into a state of shock and fainted after hearing the news of her friend. We took her to the nearby hospital. She is out of danger, and the doctors have discharged her on Saturday evening. She is extremely upset by the news," Renu's brother, Akash Nagar revealed. Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

Revealing what actually transpired a few days back, Akash told the portal, "The two had eloped from the house around a month ago and our father filed an FIR against Ravi Shankar on July 1. Our father is not that much educated and he accused him of brainwashing Renu into fleeing her house. But both of them returned on August 22. The police arrested him but later released him when Renu recorded her statement. She told the police that Ravi didn’t force him to elope and she went with him on her own. Renu stayed with us while he went to Nagar, his hometown to stay with his wife and kids."

Revealing more about Ravi’s death, Akash said, "We don’t know what made him take this extreme step. All we know is that an argument took place between him and his wife recently. That might be the reason why he consumed poison which led to his death. He consumed poison and was rushed to a nearby clinic in Nagar. He was then referred to a hospital in Alwar, which is an hour away from Nagar. But the doctors couldn’t save him."

