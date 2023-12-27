Actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla have dropped the first glimpse of their twin daughters, revealing their names, as their little bundle of joys turned one month old on Wednesday. Best known for her roles in Chotti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural and others, Rubina had announced that they were expecting a baby in September. The couple have named their kids Jeeva and Edhaa. Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Name their Babies, Edhaa and Jeeva - Know What They Mean!

Taking to Instagram, Rubina and Abhinav shared a picture of themselves holding their daughters in their arms. Rubina is wearing a sky blue coloured salwar suit, while Abhinav is in a white kurta. Posing against a picturesque backdrop, the couple is flashing their smiles for the lenses. The string of photos also shows a glimpse of pooja ceremony that was held for the twins, and other cute sneak peek of their daughters. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls; Actress' Trainer Confirms the Good News, Later Edits Post.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla With Their Daughters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The post was captioned, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today .... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.” Singers Vishal Mishra, Neha Kakkar, actor Aly Goni, choreographer Nishant Bhat among others showered love and blessings in the comment section.

Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018. On the work front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Abhinav was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

