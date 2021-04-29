Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. She added the hacker was Delhi-based. "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Rubina Dilaik Finally Reveals the Real Reason Behind Ignoring Paparazzi at the Airport (Watch Video).

Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through," Rubina wrote on her verified Instagram page. "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste," she wrote as caption, with her post.

Check Out Rubina Dilaik's Statement Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The actress is shooting for her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in Agra right now.

