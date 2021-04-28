Actress Shalini Kapoor is using her lockdown free time to learn about interior designing. Shalini, who is known for her roles in television shows such as Devon K Dev... Mahadev, Qubool Hai and Saath Phere among others, started redesigning her house to put knowledge into practice. Kusha Kapila: Don’t Think Anyone Famous Should Be Overly Celebrated for Helping People.

"While I was traveling for my shoots for Qabool Hai second season last year, I was reading books on interior designing. I have taken a lot of inspiration from Twinkle Khanna, too, and I'm more creative now," Shalini tells IANS. Meera Chopra Blames Cousin Priyanka Chopra for Not Getting Work, Says ‘I Had to Struggle’.

She adds: "I was aiming to redesign my house since December last year. So, I managed to have a good stock of required stuff I would need. Now, I'm completely redesigning my house. I started with my bedroom. I'm glad with the look and proud of myself."

