New Delhi, July 28: The Assam Public Service Commission has announced the date for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2020 on Tuesday. As per the official notification by the commission, the Assam Combined Competitive Prelims Exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021. It also added that the status of the applications and e-Admission certificates of candidates for the examination will be uploaded in the will be uploaded on the official website of the commission at apsc.nic.in. JNU Admission 2021: Registration for JNUEE 2021 Begins Online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in; Know How To Apply.

The commission has also instructed the aspirants to keep a check on the status of their respective before downloading the e-Admission Certificates. According to the official notification, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the e-admission certificate. It further added that aspirants should carry a valid photo ID like PAN card, Passport, Aadhaar card among others in addition to the e-Admission Certificate. UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Admit Card of the Recruitment Examination at upsessb.org.

The Assam Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2020 will be conducted across 31 district headquarters across the state including Dibrugarh, Halflong, Sivsaga, North Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Guwahati, Majuli among others. The notification further stated that no request for change of centre already chosen by candidates will be entertained. For any further queries, the aspirants can write a mail to comission at ccearrsc@gmail.com.

