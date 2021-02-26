New Delhi, February 26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 results. Candidates can check their results on official websites - ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The examination was held on January 31, 2021. The examination comprises two papers: Paper– I and Paper-II. CTET 2021 Admit Card Released at ctect.nic.in; Here is How You Can Download It.

Paper – I is for aspirants who wanted to teach class 1-5 and Paper – II for candidates who are interested in teaching class 6-8. If candidates want to teach from class 1-8, they need to give both the papers. This year, 4,14,798 candidates qualified in Paper-I, while 2,39,501 aspirants cleared Paper–II. CTET Exam 2020 Postponed Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in India.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit official websites at ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the link - "CTET January 2021 results".

Candidates should enter their login credentials.

The result will appear on the home screen.

The mark sheet of the candidates will be available in the Digi locker. Last week, CBSE released the answer key for the exam. Aspirants will be provided login details on their registered mobile number for accessing Digi Locker.

