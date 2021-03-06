New Delhi, March 6: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the ICAI CA May examination 2021 dates for the Foundation course. The ICAI CA May examination 2021 schedule was released on the official website of the ICAI - icai.org. The registration process will begin on April 20, 2021, and will end on May 4, 2021.

As per the schedule, the examinations will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The exams for Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. No extra reading time will be given for Paper 3 and 4. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: Legal Action to be Taken Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails to Exam Centres, Says ICAI.

Here Is The Complete Schedule:

Important Announcement - Foundation Exam, June 2021 are scheduled to be held on 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th June 2021. Details athttps://t.co/19RGgRJlxm pic.twitter.com/Rv6LaPlSGj — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 5, 2021

Notably, in other exams except from Paper 3 and 4, the reading time of 15 minutes prior to the start of the exam will be given to candidates. An application fee of Rs 1500 has to be paid by the candidates appearing for the exams. Notably, for the Kathmandu Centre, the candidates need to pay the registration fee of Rs 2,200. USD 325 is the registration fee for the overseas centre.

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/local holiday,” ICI said in an official.

Last month, the ICAI released the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exam. These exams are scheduled to take place in May this year. Inter exams will start from May 22, while Final exams will begin from May 21.

