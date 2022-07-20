Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce Company Secretary (CS) Foundation course results along with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 results results on July 20. Results will be published on the board website at 4 pm. Once released, CS students will be able to check their results online on the official website - icsi.edu .

Results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute's website, as per and official statement.

As per the result notice, CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 while CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

Results will be published in the form of e-mark sheets on icsi.edu. The institute will not send hard copies of mark sheets to students.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Step1. Visit ICSI website icsi.edu

Step2. Click on the result link

Step3. Key in your login detail and submit

Step4. Check and download the result

Step5. Take a printout for future reference

