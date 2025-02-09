Mumbai, February 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results by February 12 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main answer key was released on February 4, with the challenge window open until February 6. The final results will be based on the revised answer key, which has been reviewed by subject experts. Along with the scorecards, NTA will also release the list of toppers and category-wise cutoff marks for JEE Advanced eligibility. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in to the portal using their application number and date of birth to access their results. JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

In addition to the overall toppers, NTA will announce state-wise and category-wise top scorers of JEE Main 2025 Session 1. The cutoffs will be determined based on factors such as the number of test-takers, seat availability in participating institutions, and exam difficulty. Meanwhile, registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is open and will close on February 25, with exams scheduled from April 1 to April 8. The results for the second session are expected to be released by April 17. Candidates can scroll down below to learn the steps to check and download their JEE Main 2025 results. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for January 22,23 and 24 Exam Out, Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Check and Download JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result

Go to the official JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, find and click on the "JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result" link. Provide your JEE Main application number, password or date of birth, and security pin. Click on "Submit" to access your JEE Main scorecard on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 result will determine candidates' eligibility for JEE Advanced and admission to top engineering institutes across India. Those who meet the required cutoff can proceed to the next stage, while others can attempt the April session for a better score. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future reference. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact NTA for resolution. For further updates on JEE Main 2025, candidates should regularly check the official website.

