Mumbai, June 1: The wait for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is over as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the date and time for the class 10 results. MSBSHSE 10th results will be announced tomorrow, June 2, 2023. Students who have appeared for Maharashtra 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Maharashtra results at mahresult.nic.in. Assam HS 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Likely to Release SEBA Class 12 Results Today on resultsassam.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

To check their SSC results, students will need to log in using their board exam seat number and their mother's first name. By entering the required information, students will be able to access their individual results and see their marks obtained in the SSC examination. It is important for students to keep their admit cards or application forms handy during the result-checking process, as the details mentioned on these documents will be required to log in and access the results on mahresult.nic.in. BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023 Out at bssc.bihar.gov.in; Over 11,000 Candidates Qualify for Mains Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List and Cut-Off Marks.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023:

Visit the Maharashtra Education Board portal at mahresult.nic.in .

. Click on the class 10th Result link.

Enter the seat number in the box there.

Write the first three letters of your mother's name.

SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the result or save it on your mobile.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on Digilocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or login to digilocker.gov.in .

. Register Newly by submitting the required details. Log in to your account if you are already registered.

Click on 'MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023'.

Enter Aadhar card details to get Maharashtra Board HSC Result.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).