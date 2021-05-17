Chandigarh, May 17: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared results of Class 10thand 8th on its official website. Students can check results on pseb.ac.in. The pass percentage for class 10th is 99.93, while for the class eighth is 99.87. The result was declared on the basis of internal assessments as the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Postponed by Karnataka Govt Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Asks Students to Continue With Their Preparations.

Girls outnumbered boys in the board exam results. A total of 99.94 percent girls cleared the Class 10th exam, while 99.92 percent boys passed the exam. For class 10th, out of a total of 3,21,384 students 3,21,161 cleared the exam. Similarly, out of 3,07,272 class eighth students 3,06,893 assed the exam. SSC CGL And CHSL Exams 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge in The Country; New Dates To Be Announced After Accessing Situation.

Here are Steps to Check The Result:

Students should visit the official website – pseb.ac.in. Click on PSEB Class 10 results link on the home page Students should enter your name or roll number. click on submit Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Students are advised to take a printout of the result and save it on your computer for future reference.

Notably, the same procedure needs to be followed for checking class 8th result. Those students who have got compartment can reappear for an exam once the COVID-19 situation improves. The results are declared through zoom meetings across Punjab.

