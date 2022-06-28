Mumbai, June 28: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Punjab Board Class 12th result today, June 28. The PSEB Class 12th results were supposed to be released on June 27, however, the press conference was postponed. The Punjab Board 12th results were declared at 3.15 pm.

The overall pass percentage is 96.96 percent while the overall pass percentage of girls 97.78 percent. This year, a total of 302 students made it to the merit list. Pathankot district has topped the PSEB class 12th result.

Students can visit the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in or punjab.indiaresults.ac.in to check their results and view their marks sheets. Students must note that the PSEB Class 12th results can be checked using board exam roll numbers. TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Results Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; 63.32% Pass 1st Year While 67.16% Pass 2nd Year.

This year, the Punjab Class 12 board examination was held from April 22 to May 23 in offline mode. The duration of the PSEB Class 12 papers were 1.30 hours, 2 hours, 2.30 hours, and 3 hours, depending upon the requirements of the subject.

Officials from the Punjab Board said that around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 term 2 board examination in the state this year. The result of Class 12 term 1 examination has already been declared.

Steps to check Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022:

Visit the official site of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

Click on the results tab on the homepage

Select Class 12 exam result link

Enter your name, roll number, and other details

Submit and check your PSEB Class 12th Result 2022

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the Class 12th examinations were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the result was declared based on an internal assessment. The overall pass percentage stood of PSEB Class 12th exams stood at 96.48%.

