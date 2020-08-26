The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released an important notification for students. The department uploaded the admit cards for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) exams. The hall tickets were uploaded today, August 26 and students can download the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 from the official website of DEE, predeled.com. In this article, we bring you quick steps and the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC 2020 admit card from the official website. It is important to note here that the Rajashtan BSTC 2020 exam will be conducted on August 31 in an offline mode from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

The BSTC exam is conducted annually for students to grant them admission who are eligible for D.El.Ed program. The examination will have 200 MCQs and will be in a pen and paper mode. The questions will be on mental ability, teaching aptitude, English and Hindi/ Sanskrit. Again, questions will also be asked on the historical background and current situation at the state.

How to Download Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website, predeled.com .

. On the homepage, click on ‘candidates login.’

Submit your registration number and date of birth and the captcha code.

Your BSTC 2020 Admit Card will appear on the computer screen.

Check, download and take a print on the same for the exam.

You can also click HERE to download the Admit Card from the official website directly.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre, before time and follow the guidelines as stated by the conducting body. To get more details, students can visit the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan.

