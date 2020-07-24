The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is yet to declare the class 10 board exam results 2020. Around 11 lakh students reportedly appeared in RBSE 10th board exam 2020. Once declared, the Rajasthan board 10th result 2020 will be made available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must also note that RBSE 10th result 2020 date is not fixed yet. But if media reports are to be believed, RBSE 10th result 2020 can be expected by next week or the first week of August. In this article, we bring you quick steps and websites to check RBSE 10th result 2020 online.

RBSE this year was forced to postpone its board exams midway, because of the pandemic. The exams for the remaining papers were conducted in June, following proper social distance guidelines. An unnamed board official reported The Indian Express that the RBSE result 2020 preparation process is at its last leg and the students can expect their result declaration soon. However, no confirmed date was revealed.

Websites to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020

RBSE 10th Result 2020 can be accessed online on official websites and third-party sites as well. Once declared, the Rajasthan board exam results will be available at official websites of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In addition to these sites, the scores will also be made available on third-party sites such as examresults.net.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 10th class results option.

Once declared, the board will activate the RBSE 10th Result 2020 link.

Click on the link, enter your roll number and other required details and submit.

Your RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

To clear RBSE 10th board exams 2020, students will have to achieve 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates are further advised to keep a tab on the official websites of Rajasthan board to stay updated with the latest announcement on class 10 board exam results.

