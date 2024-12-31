In a recent announcement from the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, all schools in the state will remain closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025, due to the winter vacation. This decision affects all schools up to 8th grade, granting a 15-day break for students. The official order, issued by the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Pratap Singh Budhel, also outlines several other holidays for the year. These include holidays for Muslim festivals, regional observances like Karwa Chauth and Hariyali Teej, and other significant cultural events. Additionally, teachers will be given leave for rituals such as Pitr-Visarjan and other local festivals. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

Schools Closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025

लखनऊ : यूपी में आज से 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे स्कूल ➡8वीं तक के स्कूलों में 15 दिन की छुट्टी ➡आज से 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल ➡शीतकालीन अवकाश के चलते बंद रहेंगे स्कूल.#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/yhBZNLdBLp — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) December 31, 2024

