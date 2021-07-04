Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore Concealed in Bangles From Africa Seized at IGI Airport in Delhi (Pic Credit : ANI )

New Delhi, July 4: Concealed in bangles and in a folder, a Delhi-NCR bound courier parcel from an African address has been intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) carrying 1.20 kg heroin valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

A team of Customs (Preventive) Delhi under the Union Ministry of Finance seized the illegal consignment at a new courier terminal at the IGIA based on an intelligence report, the agency said. Punjab Still ISI’s Key Destination for Pushing Drugs Into India

"The consignment was bound for an address at Delhi-NCR coming from one African address," Customs said in a statement.

Upon examination, the agency said, the recovered consignment of heroin was found concealed in a very sophisticated manner in bangles and in a folder.

"We recovered 1.20 kg heroin valued Rs 7.5 crore from a courier at IGI Airport on July 2. Investigation is on. Follow up actions are in progress."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).