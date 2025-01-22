New Delhi, January 22: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family could lose their ancestral properties in Bhopal, reportedly valued at INR 15,000 crore, as the Madhya Pradesh High Court lifted a 2015 stay on the assets. The properties, including Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, and Flag Staff House, could now be acquired by the state government under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

The dispute arises from the family lineage of the last Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan. His eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950, renouncing Indian citizenship, while the second daughter, Sajida Sultan, remained in India and became the rightful heir. Saif Ali Khan, Sajida’s grandson, inherited part of the estate. Despite a 2019 court acknowledgment of Sajida’s claim, the government argues that Abida’s migration renders the properties as “enemy property.” Saif Ali Khan to Lose INR 15,000 Crore Ancestral Pataudi Properties in Bhopal to Government? Here’s What We Know.

What Is the Enemy Property Act?

The Enemy Property Act, 1968, allows the government to seize properties owned by individuals who migrated to enemy nations, such as Pakistan or China, during or after conflicts. Ownership is transferred to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a government entity. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Wanted to Rob Wealthy Target for Mother’s Treatment, Say Reports.

The law, amended in 2017, extends to movable and immovable assets, and applies to individuals of Indian origin who acquired foreign citizenship, as well as Indian citizens residing abroad.

Saif’s family contested the Custodian’s 2015 claim, but the court has now directed all parties to address the matter under the 2017 amendments within 30 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).