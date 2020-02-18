Indians onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship infected with COVID-19 now stands at 6. Tapas Pal, Bengali actor and former MP, passes away at the age of 61 in a private hospital in Mumbai. 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 District Magistrates transferred by Bihar Government.

Mumbai, February 18: The Delhi Court said that all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case would be hanged at 6 am on March 3, 2020. The fresh date for execution of death warrant against all the four convicts was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana during the hearing in the Patiala House Court.

Convict Vinay Sharma went on a hunger strike after his petition against President Ram Nath Kovind's rejection of his mercy plea was turned down by the Supreme Court last week. The convict claimed that the President had not factored in his mental illness following torture in jail. The Centre had produced

Supreme Court will hear today a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against the proceedings initiated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets in India. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry & trade associations in Delhi today to assess the impact of coronavirus on Indian trade and industry.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.