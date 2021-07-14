New Delhi, July 14: Central government employees, who get salaries and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, have pinned their hopes on the Union Cabinet's meeting today. According to a report, the Union Cabinet may take a final call on when to restore full benefits of dearness allowance or DA. Citing sources, the report said the Cabinet may revoke suspension of DA benefits for central government employees. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet's meeting today. It was the first physical meet of the Cabinet in over a year. The minutes of the meeting are awaited. The report by Navbharat Times said the Union Cabinet may decide to restore DA benefits. It may be recalled that three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, have been on hold. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Wait Gets Longer, Pending DA and DR Payment Likely in September.

The DA and DR benefits were suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Central government employees and pensioners get salaries and pensions respectively along with allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. DA is generally revised twice a year - in January and July. The government has not announced increment in DA and DR for the July-December period.

In March, then Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had said that the pending installments of DA and DR would be restored from July. However, the government has not issued any such directive so far. Quoting Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, a section of media has reported that DA and DR benefits would be restored in September.

