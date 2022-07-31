Bengaluru, July 31: A couple from Chikkagollarahatti off Magadi Main Road and their two associates from Kunigal have been arrested on charges of kidnapping, stripping and robbing a 32-year-old woman of gold and cash worth over Rs 2.2 lakh on the night of July 20.

According to TOI, the victim is a divorcee and works as an assistant at a private company. She dates men introduced to her by known persons; one such rendezvous on July 20 ended in the suspects allegedly robbing her. The accused knew her for over two months. The arrested are R Mangala, 30, her husband Ravi Kumar, 35, and their associates Shiva Kumar and Srinivas, both in their late 20s.

"A common friend introduced the victim to Mangala in May, explaining her dating conditions. Mangala promised the woman that she would introduce her to men from decent family backgrounds. Meanwhile, Mangala visited the victim's residence on a few occasions and noticed her well-to-do lifestyle. Assuming that the woman had ample money and gold, Mangala and Ravi Kumar hatched the conspiracy," a police source said.

Mangala called the victim over phone on July 20 night and asked her to wait for a man near Mahalakshmi Layout swimming pool. The woman met the man and boarded his car. It was Shiva Kumar who had picked her up. Two more men, Ravi Kumar and Srinivas, boarded the car a little later. When the victim opposed this, the trio threatened her at knife-point and stopped the car at a desolate place near Tavarekere Main Road. There, they allegedly stripped her and shot videos.

“Saying they would upload the videos on social media if I resisted or dared to file a police complaint, they robbed me of my gold chain and earrings first. Then, using my debit card, they withdrew Rs 40,000 from an ATM kiosk. They also transferred Rs 84,000 online from my mobile,” the woman stated in her complaint. After recovering from the shock, she filed a police complaint.

Cops detained Mangala, who soon spilled the beans.

