Patna, March 1: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the Bihar police for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the state's Jamui district on Monday. The accused has been identified as Hareram Manjhi, who is a native of Dhamana village near the Aliganj police station in Jamui district. He had come to Khutauna village to attend the marriage of his cousin brother.

Manjhi spotted the victim who was playing outside her house at nearly 9 a.m. He lifted her and took her to a nearby deserted house and raped her. The victim's screams were not heard by anybody due to the loud music being played at the marriage venue nearby. Lab Technician Rapes Minor Girl on Pretext of Government Job in Delhi Hospital, Arrested.

After committing the crime, Manjhi tried to flee from the village but the villagers became suspicious and caught him. They found the girl lying in the deserted house, bleeding profusely. Following this, the villagers handed Manjhi over to the police.

Pramod Kumar Mandal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jamui district said, "We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody." "We will soon file a chargesheet in the matter and are committed to bring up the matter in a fast track court for speedy justice," Mandal said.

