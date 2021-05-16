Mumbai, May 16: Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ on Sunday, May 16, and now lies close to Goa and Mumbai. The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD has said that as the cyclonic storm turns into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', the wind speed would be about 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18. The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko'. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 along the Indian coast. Cyclone Tauktae Day-Wise Forecast: Cyclonic Storm To Cross Gujarat Coast on May 18; Check Cyclone Path, Wind Speed and Intensity.

According to details by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday at 2.30 am, Cyclone Tauktae cyclone lays centred at about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km southwest of Veraval in Gujarat. The IMD said that Cyclone Tauktae is set to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around May 18 early morning, the weather agency further informed. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala in Next 4 Days, Check Realtime Status Here.

The cyclonic activity is expected to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong and gusty winds in several states including Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat for the next 2-3 days. The coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall from May 16 and heavy to very heavy falls are expected on May 17. Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places, extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely on May 18, the IMD said. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Low Pressure Area Forming in Arabian Sea Which May Intensify Into First Cyclonic Storm of 2021.

Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Check Real-time Status Here:

The IMD has issued warnings for Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal & adjoining Ghat districts). Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy falls on May 15-16.

