Dehradun, June 28: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend by burning her in a nearby forest. Reports inform that the 31-year-old man was arrested by cops from the Rajpur police station in Dehradun. According to a report by TOI, the accused had allegedly burned his girlfriend in the forests near Mussoorie. Moreover, after committing the heinous crime, he dumped the remains at a secluded place. Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Giving Excessive Sleeping Pills, Takes Help of 25-Year-Old Lover.

The TOI report states that the victim has been identified as Nivedita Mukherjee, who had shifted to Dehradun from Delhi for a job. The girl came in touch with the accused in October 2020. Reports inform that the victim earlier stayed as a paying guest in Chukku Mohalla but after coming in contact with the accused, she shifted with him.

The incident came to light after the girl's family members couldn't contact her for nearly 2 months. Being worried about their daughter's whereabouts, the family contacted the police, following which an investigation was launched. The report informs that the accused is a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The cops have booked him for murder and sent him to jail. Police informed that the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained yet.

