Bhiwani, December 31: A Dalit college student from Bhiwani district allegedly took her own life on December 24 after being barred from taking her exams and subsequently expelled due to unpaid fees. The student’s father, Jagdish, claimed that the pressure from the college administration, coupled with financial difficulties, led to her mental distress. The college had refused to allow her to appear for her fifth-semester exams after she failed to pay INR 35,000 college fees. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four individuals, including the college principal.

According to a Times of India report, the deceased's father, identified as Jagdish, alleged that the victim was further harassed by the college administration, including the principal and other staff members. Jagdish stated that his daughter had been facing immense pressure from the administration due to her inability to pay the outstanding fees of INR 35,000 for the academic year 2024-25. In addition to being barred from appearing for her exams, the victim was reportedly subjected to repeated harassment by Hanuman Singh, the college administrator, and his son. Rohtak: Cafe Owner Brutally Thrashed With Sticks For Refusing to Pay INR 1 Crore in Haryana, Video Surfaces.

The father claimed that Singh's son harassed his daughter over the phone, leaving her feeling isolated and helpless. Jagdish also alleged that the college administration coerced his daughter into unethical activities, although no further details on these claims have been provided. These incidents, combined with the academic and financial pressure, allegedly led the student to take the drastic step of ending her life. Her family expressed frustration with the initial reluctance of the local police to file a case. 'Untorn Clothes of Alleged Victim Denotes Consent': Punjab and Haryana High Court Acquits Man in Rape Case After Observing Discrepancy in Victim's Testimony.

Jagdish attributed the delay to his own deteriorating mental condition, which made it difficult for him to provide a statement immediately. It was only after sustained pressure from the family that the police agreed to take action. Following the incident, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Hanuman Singh, his son, an unidentified daughter, and the principal of the college. While the family accused the college administration of contributing to the student's distress, Hanuman Singh has denied the allegations, labelling them as baseless.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

