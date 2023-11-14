Mumbai, November 14: As heart disease remains the primary cause of death in Mumbai each year, RTI (Right to Information) data indicates that liver disease, cancer, and cerebrovascular disorders are increasingly contributing to the city's yearly death toll. According to an examination of the mortality statistics for 2022, liver failure is the cause of the sharpest increase in fatalities, with a 17% increase from 2021 and a nearly 40% increase from 2020—from 1,377 deaths in 2020 to 1,909 deaths in the year 2022.

Here's What RTI Data Revealed

Additionally, there was a 10% increase in cancer-related mortality in 2022 over 2021 and a 17% increase over 2020. 10,028 cancer deaths occurred in Mumbai in 2022, an increase from 9,085 in 2021 and 8,576 in 2020. The leading cause of mortality in Mumbai is still heart disease, but RTI data indicates that the number of fatalities from cerebrovascular illnesses has increased by 6-8% year, accounting for 14 deaths daily. Heart Attack Killed 26 People, Cancer Claimed 25 Lives Daily in Mumbai Last Year, Reveals RTI Query; COVID-19 Deaths Reduced Since 2020.

A noticeable increase in the prevalence of alcoholic liver disease may be a contributing factor in the high number of cases of acute liver failure. Other causes, such as the buildup of extra fat in the liver, are replacing the apparent decline in the occurrence of hepatitis B and C in hepatic crises.

Here's What Experts Have to Say

Heart diseases—that claimed almost 17,000 lives in Mumbai—remained the primary cause of mortality overall. Almost 10,000 deaths in this group were linked to acute heart attacks, as per information RTI activist Chetan Kothari was able to collect. He stated that since cardiovascular illnesses have caused over 25% of fatalities in the city over the past ten years, more drastic action must be done. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Going to Renowned Jivdani Temple Situated Atop a Hill.

According to experts, higher rates of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events may be associated with Mumbai's high prevalence of the two major risk factors, diabetes and hypertension. The BMC found that 18% of adults between the ages of 18 and 69 had fasting blood sugar levels of more than 126 mg/dl, while the prevalence of hypertension in adults over the age of 18 is estimated to be around 26%. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the data indicates a steady annual increase in the number of fatalities from stroke and complications from brain haemorrhage. For example, the number of stroke-related deaths increased by 8% in 2022 over 2021. Similarly, the data shows that the yearly increase in deaths from brain haemorrhage and associated sequelae is 6.75–7%.

