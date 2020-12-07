Solan , December 7: A fire broke out at a factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi Industrial Area Solan district on Tuesday morning. One person sustained an injury in the fire. The blaze has been doused off now. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital. Forest Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Massive Blaze Engulfs Jungle in Chaura Area of Kinnaur District.

However, the, main cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. SP Rohit Malpani said, “One person sustained injuries in the fire which has now been doused off. An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.” Himachal Pradesh Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Mixing Plant in Bajaura Area of Kullu, Fire Tenders Rush to Control Raging Flames.

A huge envelope of smoke had engulfed the area creating panic among masses. The blaze broke at the Yash Fans and Appliances Factory. Fans worth rupees crores were reportedly burnt in the fire. The factory is spread over 20 square metres area.

