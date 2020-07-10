Lucknow, July 10: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday informed that history-sheeter Mohammed Akhtar has been arrested on Thursday from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. ASP Pratima Mathew stated that Akhtar was a member of the Atiq Ahmed's gang and was on the run in view of the UP Police's action after July 3 Kanpur encounter.

Informing about the latest development, ASP Pratima Mathew said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "History-sheeter Mohammed Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday. He's a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 3 Kanpur encounter." Vikas Dubey Encounter: Gangster Had 3 Bullets on His Chest and One on Arm, Says LLR Hospital Chief.

Here's what ASP Pratima Mathew said:

History-sheeter Mohammed Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh y'day. He's a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 3 Kanpur encounter:ASP Pratima Mathew pic.twitter.com/OWAbmRvjvz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Earlier in the morning, dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter while he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that while being transported, one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. Following this, Dubey allegedly attempted to snatch a weapon and flee the scene but was shot dead in an encounter.

Informing about the reason of death, principal of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur -- Dr RB Kamal -- on Friday said that the gangster Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm. Dr Kamal also added that the condition of three policemen, injured during Vikas Dubey's encounter, is stable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).