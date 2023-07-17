Mumbai, July 17: For the convenience of customers, Western Railway has announced the reinstatement of six pairs of Special Trains on 'Special Fare'. Each of these trains will use the same composition, schedule, and route. The information was supplied by Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur, on Monday.

From 19 July to 27 September 2023, train no. 09039 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special will resume service. Similarly, from 20 July to 28 September 2023, Train No. 09040 Ajmer - Bandra Terminus Weekly Special would resume service. Dudh Sagar Waterfall in Goa Sees Huge Rush of Tourists Which Disrupts Train Services, Indian Railways Ban De-Boarding at Stations Along Braganza Ghat (Watch Video).

From July 19 to August 30, 2023, the Mumbai Central-Banaras Weekly Special train will be back in service. From July 21 to September 1, 2023, Train No. 09184 Banaras-Mumbai Central Weekly Special will resume service. From July 26 to August 30, 2023, train number 09321 between Indore and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special will resume service. Similar to that, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special Train No. 09322 would resume service from July 28 to September 1, 2023.

Indian Railways Restores Six Pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare

WR restores the trips of six pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare for the convenience of passengers@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/CUTEwFvWlH — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 17, 2023

The Indore-Pune Weekly Special train will be back in service from July 20 to August 31, 2023. The Pune-Indore Weekly Special Train No. 09323 will also resume service from 21 July to 1 September 2023. Indian Railways Introduces Electric Trains for First Time in Meghalaya.

Further, from July 21 to August 25, 2023, Train No. 09343, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Weekly Special, will be reinstated. Similar to this, the 22nd July–26th August 2023 schedule for Train No. 09344 Patna–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special would be reinstated. From 24 July to 28 August 2023, the Ahmedabad-Patna Weekly Special train will be back in service. Similar to that, from July 25 to August 29, 2023, Train No. 09418 Patna-Ahmedabad Weekly Special will resume service.

