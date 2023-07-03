Mumbai, July 3: At the government-run Adivasi +2 High School in Jamshedpur's Sitaramdera, a 14-year-old girl passed away on Saturday a few minutes after collapsing. When Kritika Dwivedi, a student in Class IX, arrived at the school in the morning, she was in good health, and she remained so until lunchtime.

According to the administrators of the school, she consumed a package of chips after eating from her handmade tiffin during the break. She complained of feeling uneasy and then passed out shortly after.

We made unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her. She was then taken urgently to MGMMCH. The youngster was moved onto the bed for an ECG test, but the hospital staff quickly proclaimed her dead, said the school administration.

Although the exact cause of death is unknown, her parents had informed the school during the deceased's admission that she had cardiac issues dating back to her early years.

The girl's parents afterwards claimed that the school ought to have brought their child to Tata Main Hospital (TMH). The mother of the youngster told TOI, "I believe the school delayed taking my daughter to the hospital as well."

School administrators said that the Sitaramdera police are investigating into the situation. The deceased's parents have not filed any complaints over the death of their daughter, according to Bhushan Kumar, the officer-in-charge of the Sitaramdera police station.

He further said that only when the incident has been formally reported to the police, either by the family or the MGMMCH officials, they can request a post-mortem.

Given that the family was aware of the girl's cardiac issues, Kumar said, they might not request more testing and might urge the hospital to forgo performing a post-mortem examination.

