Mumbai, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat today, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stones of several development projects. PM Narendra Modi will also be participating in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad.

The Union Cabinet decided to increase the sugarcane procurement price to Rs 340/quintal from Rs 315/quintal, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced. The decision was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late on Wednesday, February 21. The Union Cabinet also approved a proposal for the continuation of the implementation of the Umbrella Scheme on "Safety of Women" during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition Congress against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. The Speaker fixed the time of the debate for Thursday. Gupta admitted the no-confidence motion after a headcount of over 18 MLAs, as required under the rules.

In a major political development for the INDIA alliance, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have finalised their seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party has confirmed its commitment to fight alongside the Congress in these elections, bringing hope of a robust unity against their common adversaries. The seat-sharing deal involves the Congress being allocated 17 of the 80 seats to contest, including prominent districts such as Amethi, Raibareli, and Varanasi. The SP, on the other hand, is set to contest the remaining 63 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party have finally reached an agreement to form a new coalition government after days of intense negotiations, senior party leaders have announced. In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is set to assume the role of the Prime Minister once again. At the same time, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, 68, is slated to become the country's President again.

An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, killing two people, Syrian state media and a security source said. A military source cited by Syrian state TV said the strike at around 9:40 am (local time) wounded a number of other people, identifying the dead as civilians. The US on Tuesday again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.