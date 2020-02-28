South Korea Coronavirus cases pass 2,000: AFP news agency quoting authorities.

Mumbai, February 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, today. The Council comprises states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi said that today, the world is divided into two groups on the basis of how people think. One is fundamentalist and terrorist. The other is inclusive and democratic.

The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 38 after 11 more people lost their lives on Thursday. According to reports, 34 deaths were reported at GTB Hospital, three at LNJP Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said that the Delhi government would provide food in riot-hit areas. He added saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is taking all possible efforts to work on rehabilitation and rescue work of riot-affected people. In the wake of the ongoing turmoil in the national capital.

