Asian Cricket Council(ACC) Sources: ACC will have a meeting sometime in February to discuss issues related to the hosting of the Asia Cup this year. This year Pakistan is the host so it is Pakistan's call if they want to host the tournament or not. Asian Cricket Council(ACC) Sources: ACC will have a meeting sometime in February to discuss issues related to the hosting of the Asia Cup this year. This year Pakistan is the host so it is Pakistan's call if they want to host the tournament or not. pic.twitter.com/bift3jhdGC— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020 UAE announces first case of new coronavirus, in family from Wuhan. Delhi: Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as the next Foreign Secretary of India. He was Ambassador of India to the USA before his present assignment. Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs stage a walk-out from the assembly as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan begins his address. Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs stage a walk-out from the assembly as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan begins his address. https://t.co/ohQS12yVQr pic.twitter.com/sqE05PSQtS— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Mumbai: Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha block a railway track in Kanjurmarg station during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The organization has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today. Mumbai: Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha block a railway track in Kanjurmarg station during a protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens . The organization has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today. pic.twitter.com/1aVpEyh3Ot— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020 2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court will pronounce today the order on the plea by one of the convicts, Mukesh, against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. 2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court will pronounce today the order on the plea by one of the convicts, Mukesh, against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. pic.twitter.com/MbzHIGYJhZ— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

New Delhi, January 29: Following the outbreak of 2020 novel coronavirus (2020-nCoV) in China, and Indian government claiming to find 20 suspects affected with the deadly virus, latest updates are pouring that one European national arriving in Goa and five others in Haryana were found likely to be positive. With this, the number of suspicious cases of coronavirus-affected people in India reached to 26 by Tuesday.

Hours after Kunal Kamra was suspended by private air carrier Indigo from flying for six months, Air India also barred the stand-up comedian from boarding the state-owned airline for an indefinite period. The action was taken against Kamra for heckling TV anchor Arnab Goswami onboard Lucknow-bound Indigo Flight. Goswami boarded the flight from Mumbai.

Janata Dal United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor’s comments targeting the Bihar CM, came hours after, Kumar said that he inducted the political strategist into the party on the directions of the then BJP president Amit Shah. The ongoing tussle between Kishore and Kumar intensified after the political strategist publicly called Bihar CM a liar.

In the view of heavy snowfall and cold wave, a holiday has been declared in school and colleges in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while lower areas were lashed by rain. Areas, including Auli, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary spread over Chamoli and Rudraprayag were covered by thick white sheets of snow.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday clarified his stand on Citizenship Amendment Act stating that he never said that his party would stand in support or opposition of CAA, but agree that his party would take out a march in support of the CAA. He even mentioned that media misquoted his statement and represented him in negative context, as he only spoke against the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and across the world.