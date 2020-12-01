Mumbai, December 1: Massachusetts-headquartered biotechnology firm Moderna Inc, which is developing an mRNA-based vaccine against coronavirus, said its final set of trial data showed "100 percent effectiveness" in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking place today. 1,122 candidates are in the fray for 150 seats, each representing one division in the GHMC.

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell down from the 24th floor of a housing complex in Anandapur area of Kolkata yesterday. A police investigation is underway.

Addressing a press conference, "I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization.

