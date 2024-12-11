In the courtyard of his rented home in Varanasi's Gaay Ghat area, Amit Sharma invoked Goddess Kali before tragically ending his life by slitting his throat with a cutter. At the time of the tragic incident, Julie, Amit Sharma’s wife, was busy cooking in the kitchen when she suddenly heard him cry out, “Maa Kali darshan do” (Mother Kali, show yourself). Double Suicide Rocks Uttar Pradesh: Woman Jumps to Death in Gorakhpur After Learning Husband Ended Life in Varanasi.

Rushing to the courtyard, she was horrified to find her husband lying in a pool of blood, a cutter beside him, with shocked neighbours gathered around after hearing his screams. Desperately, Julie and the neighbours rushed Amit to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. IIT BHU Student Death Case: Final-Year B.Arch Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Varanasi, Was Allegedly Suffering From Depression.

The police have sent Amit Sharma's body for post-mortem and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death. Authorities are working to understand the chain of events that led to the incident and are examining whether any external factors contributed to his actions.