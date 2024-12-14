Palghar, December 14: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old tribal woman was forced to give birth in an ambulance while being transported from one hospital to another in Maharashtra's Palghar. According to a report, Kalyani Bhoye, a resident of Abaje village, was initially turned away by two hospitals, including one in Khanivali and another in Wada. Despite being referred to the Thane Civil Hospital, she went into labour during the journey, resulting in the birth of her child on the Wada-Bhiwandi road early on Friday, December 13.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bhoye, who was in the advanced stages of her pregnancy, first sought treatment at a hospital in Kandivali, but doctors referred her to the Wada rural hospital. Upon arriving at Wada on Thursday evening, December 12, Bhoye and her family claimed that she was not provided adequate care, and after a few hours of monitoring, she was once again told to travel to the state-run civil hospital in Thane. The family then relied on the 108 ambulance service for the journey, but Bhoye unexpectedly went into labour before reaching the hospital. Palghar: Woman in Labour Dies in Maharashtra While Being Transported in Ambulance Lacking Oxygen Support.

The ambulance, which was travelling along the Wada-Bhiwandi road early on Friday, became the site of the delivery as Bhoye gave birth to her child at around 5 AM. The ambulance staff immediately provided first aid and then transported both Bhoye and her newborn back to the rural hospital for further medical care. Bhoye’s husband expressed relief that both his wife and the baby were safe but voiced his frustration over the difficult and stressful experience. Jalgaon Ambulance Blast: Oxygen Cylinder Explodes After Fire Breaks Out in Ambulance in Dadvadi, Pregnant Woman Safely Evacuated (Watch Video).

The Times of India report also noted that the state's 108 ambulance service has handled over 16 lakh pregnancy-related emergencies in the last decade, with about 40,000 deliveries taking place in ambulances. Dr Ramdas Marad, the civil surgeon of Palghar district, responded to the incident by stating that the Wada hospital did not refuse treatment but instead referred Bhoye to Thane due to concerns about the fetal heartbeat.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

