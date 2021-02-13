New Delhi, February 13: A rape accused was granted bail by the Delhi High Court after a permanent tattoo of his name was found at the complainant's forearm, which the judge observed was difficult to make forcibly, without any resistance. A married woman had filed a complaint against a man alleging rape, and forcing her to have physical relation between 2016 to 2019 by keeping her nude photographs. Bombay High Court Judge Acquits 2 Persons Accused of Raping Minor Girl, Says ‘Victims’ Testimony Not Confidence-Inspiring.’

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and had been in jail since June last year. However, the man's lawyer held that the relationship between the duo was a consensual one. He presented some photographs in the court to the woman taking selfies with the accused, exchanging garlands with him and even attending the function with him, which the counsel said emphasis the their was no physical forcing or threatening involved in their relationship, as accused by the complainant. 'Skin to Skin Contact With Sexual Intent' Must be There And Mere Groping Would Not Amount to Sexual Assault, Rules Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

He also pointed out at the permanent tattoo of the accused's name on the woman's forearm . However, the woman said that it was forcibly made. In the matter, Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar observed that," “In my opinion, making tattoos is an art and a special machine is required for the same. Moreover, it is also not easy to make such a tattoo, which is on the forearm of the complainant, if there is some resistance from the other side. It is not everybody’s job and it is also not the case of the prosecutrix that the petitioner had anything to do with the tattoo business.”

The accused maintained that the complainant was in love in with him but alleged rape when he refused to carry forward their 'consensual relationship.'As claimed by the woman, there were no nude photographs of her reportedly found in the man's phone during the time of the arrest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).