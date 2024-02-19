A disturbing video has surfaced from Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune where a group of men tried to burn a woman alive after argument over parking. The incident that took place on February 17 was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area. In the 40-second video, a man can be seen dousing the victim's vehicle with petrol and setting it on fire. When the woman comes out of the house one of the culprits also tries to set her on fire. Fortunately, the woman narrowly escapes by withdrawing indoors. All the men were seen covering their mouths and waving sticks. According to reports the accused vandalised the woman's car before setting it on fire. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case and investigation is underway. Woman Setting House Ablaze Video: Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Tries To Set Father-in-Law's Room on Fire, Cruel Act Caught on Camera.

