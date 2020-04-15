Sensex Up 500 Points at 31,212, Nifty at 9,148, Tracking Positive Global Markets

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 15: The Indian stock markets opened in the green tracking positive global markets. The Sensex was trading at 31,212, up 522 points (1.70 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,148, up 155 points at 9:30 am on Tuesday. The markets resumed the trading session today after being shut on Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. The increase in the markets happened despite Narendra Modi extending the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

Central banks all over the world, including Reserve Bank of India, have indicated possible rate cuts due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. What is Stimulus Package? Know What India Inc Wants From Narendra Modi Government in Hope to Revive Floundering Economy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The coronavirus cases in India spiked by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll above the 11,400-mark. The number of active COVID-19 infections in the nation stood at 9,756. A total of 1,306 patients have been discharged or cured, whereas, the death count stands at 377, according to the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

US stocks increased on Tuesday on optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns. The Dow Jones rose 2.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.95 per cent. The Asian stocks, on the other hand, had a mixed day. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX were both down over half a per cent in early deals while Hong Kong was up 0.5 per cent.