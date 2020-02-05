Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple Consecration Ceremony to Take Place in Thanjavur, 23 Years After Fire Killed 50 in 1997

Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Thanjavur, February 5: The mega consecration ceremony will be conducted at the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur after 23 years on Wednesday. According to a Times of India report, the Court has dictated following of agama principles, while the rituals will be carried out in Tamil and Sanskrit.

In 1997, during the consecration ceremony, a fire had caused 50 deaths. The authorities this time has therefore actively engaged the fire and rescue services to prevent the occurrence of any such incident.

Bursting of crackers has been banned this time, as this was the reason behind the fire in 1997. Various government departments such as Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE), health, police and tourism department are helping to organise the event.

Drone surveillance and over 5,500 police personnel have been pressed into action to monitor the ceremony. Other than special trains, Southern Railway has opened two counters at the main entry booking and one at the rear entry booking.