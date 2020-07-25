Hyderabad, July 25: A pregnant woman in Telangana was carried on shoulders by her family members through a water stream after the bridge in the area got washed away due to heavy rainfall. According to a video released by ANI, the woman, who was in the eighth month of pregnancy, was carried on shoulders with great difficulty to reach a hospital in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. Reports inform that the heavy rain has caused rivers and lakes to overflow and washed away bridges.The woman reached hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

According to reports, due to incessant rains, several lakes are overflowing in the district. Transport between villages is hampered as Kinnerasani, Mallanna vagu, Edu melikala vagu among other places. A report by ANI informed that that the woman named Nunawat Mamata had to visit a government hospital at Gundala mandal. Her family members took her on a two-wheeler, but they could not cross Mallanna Vagu lake as the bridge was washed away. Chhattisgarh Medical Apathy: Pregnant Woman Crosses River in Utensil to Reach Hospital Located 15 Kms Away From Home, Delivers Stillborn Baby.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Bhadradri Kothagudem: A pregnant woman in Gundala was carried on shoulders through a water stream after the temporary bridge over the stream got washed away due to incessant rainfall. The woman reached hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. #Telangana (24.07.20) pic.twitter.com/alnKTfLTti — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

The family members then carried the woman on their shoulders and crossed the lake. They safely took her to the hospital at Gundala. Reports inform that at present, the transport from Gundala has been cut off to places like Manuguru, Narsampeta, Warangal among other places.

