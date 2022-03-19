New Delhi, March 19: Since last many days, temperatures are soaring, leading to intense heat wave over many parts of the country. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear today and the maximum temperature may remain around 36 degree Celsius. The first cyclone 'Asani' is forming over the Bay of Bengal, whose effect can be seen in some states. There is scorching sunshine in Bihar-Jharkhand, due to which an increase in temperature is being recorded.

In such a situation, when the first cyclone of this year 'Asani' is forming over the Bay of Bengal, the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has come into alert mode. The disaster management system is on high alert. The Lt Governor is also being urged to declare March 19 and 21 as holidays in all schools and colleges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will strengthen by the morning of March 20 and intensify into a cyclonic storm on March 21. According to the department, this cyclone will move towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach Bangladesh-North Myanmar coasts on March 22. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Temparature Over Parts of India; Light Rain Over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh

The weather is becoming dry in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat will intensify further by this week. At the same time, an increase of more than three degrees Celsius will be recorded in the temperature. The weather is expected to remain clear for the next ten days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to cloudy sky may occur in isolated areas of the state today, although the chances of rain are very less. Weather Forecast: Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India; Mercury Likely to Drop in Delhi

The ongoing heat wave in five districts of Madhya Pradesh will continue on Saturday as well. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Narmadapuram, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Dhar districts. According to the Regional Meteorological Center located in Nagpur, there is a possibility of heat wave in West Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, the dry westerly winds blowing from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh are expected to subside slightly on Saturday, due to which the temperature in the western parts of the state may drop by about one degree Celsius. GD Mishra of IMD said that Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience more heat and above normal temperature is expected in this season.

Many areas of Rajasthan are in the grip of heat wave where the highest temperature of the day was recorded in Banswara and Barmer at 43.4 degree Celsius in the last twenty four hours. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for heat wave in the districts of Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore etc.

