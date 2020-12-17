Mumbai, December 17: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to take full responsibility of the fact that his company had the worst working conditions among platforms offering "digitally-mediated work". The report was based on Fairwork India rating study which evaluated the working conditions which the digital platforms provide to their delivery partners, drivers and independent contractors.

Zomato, along with competitor Swiggy and cab-hailing app Uber, ranked the lowest this year, scoring only 1 out of 10 points. The sole point to Zomato was awarded for paying at least the local minimum wage. Zomato to lay off 13 Percent Staff, Pay Cuts for Others as COVID-19 Lockdown Impacts Online Food Delivering Business.

The study by Fairwork scores players based on five principles of fair work - fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management and fair representation.

Zomato Ranks at the Bottom of 2020 Fairwork India scores:

Zomato ranked at the bottom of 2020 Fairwork India scores. We knew we had things to work on, but we didn’t know that there is so much room for improvement.https://t.co/q9YeoxJ07I — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 16, 2020

Goyal on Twitter said that his company takes "full responsibility" for its abysmal performance on this front and it will "leave no stone unturned to perform "better" in coming days.

He further thanked Fairwork for providing the data and giving them an opportunity where they can work and improve on.

Deepinder Goyal Thanks Fairwork for conducting the study:

I thank Fairwork for being a credible mirror for the entire ecosystem. Your work has hit the right spot. 🙏 Cc @TowardsFairWork — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 16, 2020

