Badaun, June 6: In an apparent attempt to save the five cops, booked for torturing a youth in custody, the Badaun police have not included Section 377 (unnatural offences) in the FIR.

Section 377 of the IPC categorised consensual sexual intercourse between same sex people as an "unnatural offence" which is "against the order of nature". It prescribed a punishment of 10 years imprisonment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl in Unnao, Throws Her From Rooftop; Arrested

It may be recalled that Rehan, 20, was held by police on May 2 over suspicion of theft when he was returning home from work.

He was given electric shocks and the accused cops inserted a wooden stick in his genitals, according to a complaint lodged by his family members.

The cops released him the next day after finding that he was not the one they were looking for.

The family members alleged that Rehan's health began deteriorating after the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private doctor's clinic in Bulandshahr.

Last week, when his condition worsened, the family members complained about the matter to top officials, which is when the FIR was registered.

"My brother was given repeated electric shocks on his ear and neck near the spinal cord and policemen also shoved a stick inside his rectum. When we lodged a complaint, we were asked to compromise initially. The FIR was registered after a long delay when the matter was raised with senior officials. We have spent nearly Rs 70,000 on my brother's treatment, which is all our life's savings. We are poor. We took him to several hospitals including one in Bulandshahr but his condition has not improved. He is still under the trauma of the incident and barely able to speak and eat," said one of the three elder brothers of Rehan.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer Dataganj Prem Kumar Thapa, who is investigating the case, said, "All the five policemen have been suspended after the FIR was registered against them. The FIR was registered before the investigation was handed over to me and I am in touch with the family. The victim's statement has been recorded by us and we will increase further sections on the basis of the medico-legal report and the statement of the victim."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).