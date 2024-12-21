The stars align, bringing unexpected twists and turns. Be open to new experiences and embrace the flow of the universe. So, what does today's horoscope predict for you? People celebrating their birthdays between November 22 and December 21 have Sagittarius astrological sign or Dhanu rashi. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, and daily astrology covers various aspects like love, career, health, relationships and money. Let us look at the daily horoscope of all the zodiac signs for 21 December 2024. Apart from the insights on how the day will be in terms of love, health, relationships, career, and money, we will also look at lucky colour and lucky number prediction for each of these 12 astrological signs. Weekly Horoscope for December 16-22: Know Astrological Predictions and Tips for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Embrace unexpected opportunities this week, Aries. Your fiery spirit will guide you through challenges, leading to exciting victories.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 78, 23

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Embrace a sense of adventure and step outside your comfort zone. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so be open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 13

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, Gemini, your communication skills shine. Embrace new opportunities in love, career, and financial decisions with a balanced approach.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 21

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Emotions run deep this week, Cancer. Nurture yourself with kindness and seek solace in familiar comforts. A surprising opportunity might arise, but proceed with caution.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 36

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Leos may feel a surge of creative energy this week, inspiring bold new projects. However, be mindful of impulsive spending and prioritize self-care to avoid burnout.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 49

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Today, you may find yourself drawn to helping others and improving your surroundings. Your analytical mind will be particularly sharp, making it a good day for problem-solving and decision-making.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 17

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Embrace harmony and balance, but don't shy away from expressing your true desires.

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Lucky Number: 7

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Passion ignites your soul, but unexpected shifts may test your resilience. Trust your intuition and navigate with a steady hand.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 63

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Your adventurous spirit will lead you to exciting new opportunities this week. However, be mindful of impulsive decisions and their potential consequences.

Lucky Colour: Indigo Green

Lucky Number: 51, 14

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns are known for their determination and ambition. They are often successful in their careers due to their hard work and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Number: 8

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace unexpected opportunities this week, Aquarius. Your innovative spirit will shine, leading to exciting new connections and ventures.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 89, 10

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Intuition guides you today, Pisces. Embrace unexpected opportunities that arise, as they may lead to exciting new paths.

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

Lucky Number: 17, 9

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).